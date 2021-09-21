The Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is part of stewardship initiatives that help protect habitats. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is part of stewardship initiatives that help protect habitats. (Black Press Media file photo)

Swan Lake biologist to share how Saanich residents can better connect to nature

Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association hosting Zoom event Sept. 28

Bringing communities closer to urban green spaces is the theme of an upcoming speaker event on Sept. 28, hosted by the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association.

Cara Gibson, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary biologist and executive director, is guest speaker for the online Zoom event. Getting involved with the sanctuary and similar organizations offers the public a good way to connect more with nature, she said.

“We need to find new ways of relating to nature, which includes more stewardship, such as understanding our historical context and the nature of our relationships to one another and to the land,” Gibson said.

The sanctuary is stewarding conservation and restoration of various habitats including those featuring Garry oaks, which are deemed to be in crisis around the region.

Gibson said connecting with nature should be more accessible and it’s possible to participate in positive ways through learning and volunteering opportunities.

With a bachelor of science in biology and a PhD in entomology, Gibson will share her deep understanding of biodiversity monitoring, science research and more during her talk. The Zoom event happens from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

To register, email your name to the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association at qchca3003@gmail.com.

