Thanksgiving food drive seeks volunteers in Greater Victoria

13th Annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive happens Sept. 20 to 25

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 13th Annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive is coming up later this month, and organizers would be mighty thankful if you pitched in.

The campaign, which takes place Sept. 20 to 25, will see 200 volunteers go door-to-door across Greater Victoria for a good cause. The drive aims to help local food banks by encouraging residents to make monetary and food donations in time for Thanksgiving.

Provincewide, the BC Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive hopes to collect 600,000 pounds of food this year.

Carey Barnard, chair of the organization, hopes to see plenty of residents do their part.

“Enjoy a good walk for a few hours and provide a service to your community at the same time,” she said in a release. “There are hundreds of neighbourhood routes throughout our region.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit the BC Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive website at bctfooddrive.org.

