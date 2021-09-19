Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thanksgiving food drive seeks volunteers in Greater Victoria

13th Annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive happens Sept. 20 to 25

The 13th Annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive is coming up later this month, and organizers would be mighty thankful if you pitched in.

The campaign, which takes place Sept. 20 to 25, will see 200 volunteers go door-to-door across Greater Victoria for a good cause. The drive aims to help local food banks by encouraging residents to make monetary and food donations in time for Thanksgiving.

Provincewide, the BC Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive hopes to collect 600,000 pounds of food this year.

READ MORE: Volunteers ensure free, fresh produce for Greater Victorians in need

Carey Barnard, chair of the organization, hopes to see plenty of residents do their part.

“Enjoy a good walk for a few hours and provide a service to your community at the same time,” she said in a release. “There are hundreds of neighbourhood routes throughout our region.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit the BC Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive website at bctfooddrive.org.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserGreater Victoria

Previous story
Gingerbread fundraiser calls on Greater Victoria creators to envision a Future of Home

Just Posted

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thanksgiving food drive seeks volunteers in Greater Victoria

Mikayla Edmunds, centre, with her cousin, Nevaeh Pelkey, and her mother, Jocelyn Edmonds, delivers the Gazette to make her dream of a trip to Disneyland, Paris come true. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

Dexter Macaisa, team lead for assembly process and development at Central Saanich’s Redlen Technologies, works on component of the company’s ground-breaking new CT technology. Canon recently paid $341 million to acquire the remaining 85 per cent of the company after having purchased 15 per cent earlier. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CEO believes Central Saanich’s Redlen can hit $1 billion in revenue after purchase by Canon

More than 40 teams participated in a summer tournament at Oak Bay High and St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Courtesy Flight Basketball)
Summer basketball takes flight in Oak Bay, Saanich