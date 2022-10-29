The Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum in Victoria reopens with 3 new exhibits

The three exhibits will feature the history of architecture and the architect that made Victoria

A new exhibit now open at the Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum features a scale model of Francis Rattenbury’s Oak Bay mansion. (Wentworth Villa/Facebook)

The Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum has reopened after COVID closed its doors in March 2020.

The new exhibits called Garden City and Vista Victoria will feature the architectural history and panoramic views of Victoria from 1859-1920.

The third new exhibit will shine the spotlight on the city’s most prolific architect, Francis Rattenbury. It will explore the life and lies of the man who built some of the most important buildings in Victoria including the Parliament building and the Empress Hotel. From his dealings to his death, Rattenbury led a life enmeshed in scandal, said Ben Clinton Baker, the curator of the museum.

The introductory exhibit, Garden City and the Francis Rattenbury exhibit are both permanent installations, however, Vista Victoria will be rotating and will be available for a limited time.

The museum is located at 1156 Fort St. For more information visit wentworthvilla.com.

