This week’s Top 5

Sooke Coffee and Cars is held every Saturday in the A&W parking lot. (Pixabay photo)

Family

What do a 1952 Chevrolet Hard Top, 1966 Ford Mustang, and a 2002 Mini Cooper have in common?

They’ve all been part of the Sooke Coffee and Cars at A&W restaurant every Saturday night.

It’s a fun time, and once you’ve taken a look at all the cool cars, you can grab a burger and root beer – and you can’t beat that on a summer’s night.

Night Market

Tonight (Sept. 3) marks the final day of the season for the Sooke Night Market.

The market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Sooke Region Museum grounds at the corner of Sooke and Phillips roads.

Among the offering this week are farmers’ market items and handicrafts.

Need more info? Call the museum at 250-642-6351.

Sports

Are you looking to get into shape?

The weight room at SEAPARC Leisure Complex is now open. The new facility offers indoor cycling, fitness classes, weights, and cardio equipment.

Reserve your time online or by phone at 250-642-8000.

SEAPARC Leisure Complex is located at 2168 Phillips Rd.

Cycling

A bike ride to Sooke Potholes is an incredible day trip.

The Potholes are easily one of Sooke’s best natural attractions all year long – and a bike ride to the park makes a fun day if you combine some exploring, a picnic, and swim.

Quick history lesson: Carved by the Sooke River for thousands of years, the picturesque Sooke Potholes’ rock trench formed almost perfectly-cylindrical indentations in the rock surface resembling – you got it – potholes.

Wildlife

Going out on a boat and seeing orcas and other whales in their natural habitat can be pretty amazing. That’s why whale-watching excursions are so popular in Sooke.

Most whale-watching trips take only four or so hours, but there are a few that go all day.

Sooke is the home to two whale-watching businesses: Adventures By Hip and Sooke Whale Watching. There are also whale-watching tours out of Victoria.



