Sooke Coffee and Cars is held every Saturday in the A&W parking lot. (Pixabay photo)

This week’s Top 5

Some suggestions for your week ahead

Family

What do a 1952 Chevrolet Hard Top, 1966 Ford Mustang, and a 2002 Mini Cooper have in common?

They’ve all been part of the Sooke Coffee and Cars at A&W restaurant every Saturday night.

It’s a fun time, and once you’ve taken a look at all the cool cars, you can grab a burger and root beer – and you can’t beat that on a summer’s night.

Night Market

Tonight (Sept. 3) marks the final day of the season for the Sooke Night Market.

The market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Sooke Region Museum grounds at the corner of Sooke and Phillips roads.

Among the offering this week are farmers’ market items and handicrafts.

Need more info? Call the museum at 250-642-6351.

Sports

Are you looking to get into shape?

The weight room at SEAPARC Leisure Complex is now open. The new facility offers indoor cycling, fitness classes, weights, and cardio equipment.

Reserve your time online or by phone at 250-642-8000.

SEAPARC Leisure Complex is located at 2168 Phillips Rd.

Cycling

A bike ride to Sooke Potholes is an incredible day trip.

The Potholes are easily one of Sooke’s best natural attractions all year long – and a bike ride to the park makes a fun day if you combine some exploring, a picnic, and swim.

Quick history lesson: Carved by the Sooke River for thousands of years, the picturesque Sooke Potholes’ rock trench formed almost perfectly-cylindrical indentations in the rock surface resembling – you got it – potholes.

Wildlife

Going out on a boat and seeing orcas and other whales in their natural habitat can be pretty amazing. That’s why whale-watching excursions are so popular in Sooke.

Most whale-watching trips take only four or so hours, but there are a few that go all day.

Sooke is the home to two whale-watching businesses: Adventures By Hip and Sooke Whale Watching. There are also whale-watching tours out of Victoria.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EventsSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CURATOR’S CORNER: Late artist’s work celebrates Sooke

Just Posted

Sooke School District to welcome back over 80 per cent of students in-person

82 per cent of families say they will return to in-class instruction on Sept. 10

No occupancy permit for Langford build on move-in day

Delays with occupancy permit force apartment building tenants into a hotel

West Shore RCMP’s top cop joins voices calling for removal of anti-police acronym

A group of artists created the mural in Bastion Square

Federal rent help eases COVID sting for Victoria’s commercial waterfront businesses

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority played key role in securing emergency funding

Victoria police searching for missing 17-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on Aug. 27

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

Tire removal in Island bay crucial to crab species survival

Divers sound the alarm about crabs becoming trapped in tires from sunken barges off Chemainus

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

This week’s Top 5

Some suggestions for your week ahead

Bald eagle family in French Creek to get a new home

Artificial nest will be a first of its kind on Vancouver Island

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Most Read