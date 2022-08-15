Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) This 1931 Ford Coupe was one of numerous vintage vehicles on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rebuilt by Jason Tasko, this 1926 Chevrolet truck with custom-built wood box and cab blends in with the historical theme at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) This restored 1948 Dodge panel truck, with the words “Armstrong Cheese Cooperative Assn.” on its door, including photographs and a legend detailing its history and the restoration process, was a popular stop at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Engines are on display in this line of vintage vehicles including, in the foreground, a 1932 Ford “Deuce” Roadster, at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A mix of modern and vintage vehicles, and the people who collect and/or admire them, packed R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Haney hosted its 21st Annual Car Show, billed as the largest in the Shuswap with more approximately 200 classic and antique automobiles on display throughout the village.

Organizers said the event saw about 1,000 people go through the gate.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Salmon ArmVintage car rally