TOP 4: Sooke Rotary online auction starts Friday

As Sooke residents do their part to flatten the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re also prepping for the upcoming holidays and gift-giving season.

This weekend you can shop from the comfort of your home at the Rotary Club of Sooke’s first-ever online auction.

The auction doors fly open at 10 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 27) and close at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Those interested in taking part can head over to www.32auctions.com/organizations/73057/auctions/90264.

FAMILY

A visit to a local Christmas tree farm is the perfect outdoor adventure to generate holiday spirit and family fun in a safe way.

At the Brooks Christmas Tree Farm on Whiffin Spit Road, customers are welcome to come in and cut down their own tree, and owner Pat Brooks is happy to lend a good handsaw to make that happen.

The tree farm is open until Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30.

OUTDOORS

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but many informational signs are still on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

