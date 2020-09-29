TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Need some local flavour? Step out to a Sooke restaurant this weekend. (Pixabay photo) Need some local flavour? Step out to a Sooke restaurant this weekend. (Pixabay photo)

Music

They may not be able to have a physical audience in front of them, but that’s not stopping the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra.

The SPO will stream its first concert Monday (Oct. 5) – a performance by Voces Intimae, a new string quartet based in Greater Victoria.

The quartet will perform Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet in G minor and selections from one of Grieg’s most well-known pieces, the Peer Gynt Suite.

You can view the concert online at www.sookephil.com, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

•••

Food

Need ideas for a meal out this weekend?

Head out to Wild Mountain Food and Drink, Route 14, 17 Mile Pub and Shirley Delicious, or any other Sooke restaurant for some local flavour.

Check out the restaurants’ websites for further information.

•••

Fishing

Saltwater fishing in the fall is exciting in Sooke. Large chinook are moving through the Strait of Georgia and Strait of Juan de Fuca head to their respective rivers to spawn. Secretary Island can be a great place to troll for salmon. Don’t have a boat? Cast a line off Billing’s Spit or Jordan River.

•••

Sports

Lace-up your running shoes and go for a jog.

The Sooke Region is blessed with miles of trails to explore and offer some of the best running trails in B.C.

Perhaps the most popular trail is the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, which spans a 60-kilometre distance from Sooke to downtown Victoria, offering paved sections towards Victoria.

If you want to stay closer to home, you can try Whiffin Spit, Sea to Sea Regional Trail, or the Coast Trail in East Sooke Regional Park.

•••

Do you have an item for Top 5? Email submissions to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

CommunityEntertainmentSooke