A Mystic Beach sunset. The beach is a popular destination for Sooke Region residents. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror

TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Art

The Sooke Fine Arts Show is re-imagined into an online version for 2020.

This year people can visit the show online anytime from July 24 to Aug. 3 for free.

The show includes more than 375 juried works of paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, fibre art, jewelry, glass, and ceramics in a virtual format.

For more information on the show, please go online to sookefinearts.com.

Music

Like so many events this year, the Sooke Music and Art Festival is heading online.

The festival is a free, family-friendly music and arts, held every summer. This year’s festival takes place this weekend (July 25-26).

Last year more than 5,000 people attended the event at John Phillips Memorial Park.

Gardening

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s Secret Garden Tour is a way for people to stop and take in the flowers – from the comfort of their own homes.

Yes, the tour is going online this year.

The annual in-person tour was cancelled this year, along with summer concerts by the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus Society, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the Secret Garden Tour welcomes visitors from all over the Island and features many local gardens, live music, and artists.

For more information on this year’s tour, please go online to www.sookesecretgardens.com.

Discussion

The Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative Speaker Series continues on Tuesday (July 8) with Troi Leonard leading a discussion on mindfulness.

The series of free talks inspire courteous, meaningful discussion on matters of the heart, mind, and spirit, say organizers.

The speaker series is held at John Phillips Memorial Park (next to Sooke Municipal Hall), beginning at 7 p.m.

Family

Mystic Beach is one of the area’s most scenic beaches, located along the shores of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

And it’s a great weekend (or day) getaway, especially if you live in the Sooke Region.

The area features a small waterfall that cascades from the sheer cliff above the beach area and offers incredible views of the Olympic mountains across the strait.

Mystic Beach is accessed through China Beach Provincial Park, west of Jordan River.


