TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this week? Go for a run. (Pixabay photo)

Discussion

The Sooke Multi-Belief Speaker concludes Tuesday (Aug. 11) with Don Brown’s talk: The Psychology of Spiritual Wellbeing – How to Flourish in the Face of Adversity.

The series of free talks, which began July 21, inspire courteous, meaningful discussions on matters of heart, mind and spirit, say organizers.

The speaker series is held at John Phillips Memorial Park (next to Sooke Municipal Hall), beginning at 7 p.m.

Art

The Sooke Art Council opens its new on Saturday (Aug. 8).

The gallery is located on Church Road, next to Jenny’s Country Pantry, and will also include the art council office and new teaching space.

The art council will host a grand opening on Aug. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. For more info: sookeinfo.ca.

Fishing

Catching (and eating) succulent crustaceans is fun a pastime on the West Coast.

As locals, we’ve got the inside track on favourite Sooke crab fishing spots for delicious Dungeness and red rock crab. The easiest way to fish for crab is off the Sooke Rotary Pier and Boardwalk. Crustaceans swarm bait-traps like hungry crows.

All you need is a crab fishing license, and an appetite for fun.

Family

Mystic Beach is one of the area’s most scenic beaches, located along the shores of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

And it’s a great weekend (or day) getaway, especially if you live in the Sooke Region.

The area features a small waterfall that cascades from the sheer cliff above the beach area and offers incredible views of the Olympic mountains across the strait.

Mystic Beach is accessed through China Beach Provincial Park, west of Jordan River.

Museum

Ready to take a step into history?

The Sooke Region Museum inspires an appreciation of the Sooke Region’s past and its relevance to the present and future.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 250-642-6351 or go online to sookeregionmuseum.ca.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter