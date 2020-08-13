Sooke Coffee and Cars is held every Saturday in the A&W parking lot. (Pixabay photo)

Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Cars

Car enthusiasts gather every Saturday night at the A&W parking lot as part of Sooke Coffee and Cars. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. And once you’ve taken a look at the vehicles, grab a burger and coffee.

Art

The Sooke Arts Council hosts the grand opening of its art gallery on Saturday (Aug. 15) from noon to 4 p.m. at 6495 Church Rd.

The gallery, the first for the arts council, will also house office and teaching space.

Regular gallery hours, beginning Aug. 15, are from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information: www.sookearts.com.

Eat

Need ideas for a meal out this weekend? Head out to Hara Sushi Japanese Restaurant, Sooke Bistro, 17 Mile Pub House, Wild Mountain, Route 14, or any other Sooke restaurant for some local flavour. Each restaurant has a unique local offering. Phone or check out the restaurants’ websites for further information.

Recreation

Lace-up your running shoes and go for a jog.

The Sooke Region is blessed with kilometres of trails to explore and offers some of the best running trails in B.C.

Perhaps the most popular trail is the Galloping Goose Regional trail, which spans a 60-kilometre distance from Sooke to downtown Victoria, offering paved sections towards Victoria.

If you want to stay closer to home, you can try Whiffin Spit, Sea to Sea Regional Park, or the Coast Trail in East Sooke Regional Park.

Sports

The DeMamiel Creek Par 3 Golf Course is a fairway where conditions are something between pretty darn good, and almost perfect.

And if you’re looking for something to do for a couple of hours that’s relaxing, fun and recreational, then DeMamiel Creek is the place to go.

You can register your tee time by calling SEAPARC at 250-642-8000 or online at www.seaparc.ca.


