Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

History

Ready to take a step back into history?

The Sooke Region Museum inspires an appreciation of the region’s past and its relevance to the present and future.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 250-642-6351 or go online to www.sookeregionmuseum.com.

Cars

Car enthusiasts gather every Saturday night at the A&W parking lot as part of Sooke Coffee and Cars.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

And once you’ve taken a look at all the classic vehicles, grab a burger and coffee.

Day Trip

Port Renfrew is dubbed the Tall Tree Capital of Canada for a good reason.

The region is home to some of the most spectacular stands of old-growth forest in Canada, and many of these old-growth trees have become internationally-known tourist destinations.

Perhaps the most well known of these ancient forests is the magnificent Avatar Grove. A 1.2-kilometre trail allows visitors to get close to trees that are estimated to be more than 500 years old.

Family

Catching (and eating) delicious crustaceans are fun pastimes on the West Coast.

As locals, we’ve got the inside track on favourite Sooke crab fishing spots for delicious Dungeness and red rock crab. The easiest way to fish for crab is off the Sooke Rotary Pier and Boardwalk. Crustaceans swarm bait-traps like hungry crows.

All you need is a crab fishing licence and an appetite for fun.

Beachcombing

Mystic Beach is one of the area’s most scenic beaches, located along the shores of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

And it’s a great weekend (or day) getaway, especially if you live in the Sooke Region.

The area features a small waterfall that cascades from the sheer cliff above the beach area and offers incredible views of the Olympic mountains across the strait.

Mystic Beach is accessed through China Beach Provincial Park, west of Jordan River.


