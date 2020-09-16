Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Sooke Garden Club resumes its fall meeting on Wednesday. (Pixabay photo)

Charity

A young Sooke girl, two years ago diagnosed with stage-four Burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing and rare form of cancer, is giving back to the community.

Lily Lecinana, along with family and friends, is hosting a bottle drive in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The bottle drive is at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex sign this Saturday (Sept. 19) from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Lecinana, 11, spent months in B.C. Children’s Hospital before returning home last February. The disease has been in remission for 10 months.

•••

The Arts

What’s wild and wonderful to you? Landscape? People? Pets? Colour? Texture? Pattern?

Artists hope to answer that question at the Wild & Wonderful art show at the Sooke Arts Council Gallery until Oct. 16.

The Sooke Arts Council Gallery is located at Unit 6, 6596 Sooke Rd.

•••

Gardening

The Sooke Garden Club resumes its new season online with Zoom this Wednesday (Sept. 23) at 7 p.m..

This month Kristen Miskelly of Saanich Native Plants is the guest speaker. She’ll discuss how gardening with native plants can help maintain local biodiversity.

For more information on the club, please go online to www.sookegardenclub.ca or email sookegc@gmail.com.

•••

Cars

Like an old-fashioned show and shine, the weekly Sooke Coffee and Cars is a chance for local car enthusiasts to come together and marvel over shiny paint jobs and what’s under the hood.

Running every Saturday through the summer starting at 6:30 p.m. in the A&W parking lot, Sooke Coffee and Cars is an everyone-welcome event highlighting classic, custom and vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles.

•••

Family

Cue the music.

The Amber Academy begins its fourth year this week.

The after-school arts program empowers youth through arts education, collaboration and expression.

There are no monthly fees to attend classes at Amber Academy; however, families must be registered members of the society for their children to participate in the program.

For more information, please go online to amberacademy.ca.

•••

