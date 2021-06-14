Torch run seeks to scorch previous fundraiser, targets $75,000 for Special Olympics

Global movement shoots for 40,000 km in honour of the 40th anniversary

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak finishes a five-kilometre run Sunday for the Law Enforcement Torch run in support of Special Olympics B.C. (Twitter/@ChiefManak)

Runners hope to raise $75,000 in this year’s Virtual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics B.C. – to trump last year’s $66,000 total.

The #VirtualBCLETR kicks off today and runs until June 20th. Walk or run to help support @sobcsociety and their Special Olympians!! A run/walk around Swan Lake to start 🏃‍♀️with @OakBayPolice @BCLETR pic.twitter.com/Y9GvuIyfzW — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 7, 2021

The Victoria version of the event kicked off with a run around Swan Lake on June 6.

Now through June 20 residents can raise funds and help runners hit the provincial 40,000-kilometre target in honour of the 40th anniversary of the global Law Enforcement Torch Run movement.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak added five kilometres to the total and posted it to social media on Sunday (June 13). He did the run to support the athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities who Special Olympics B.C. support.

READ ALSO: Special Olympians from Greater Victoria and beyond mark a year of growth through Zoom

In British Columbia, participants can also win great prizes while raising funds and logging those kilometres with the Virtual Torch Run for Special Olympics B.C.

Participants can register at specialolympics.bc.ca/letr then create a Strava account and join the BC Law Enforcement Torch Run to count kilometres with the team. Visit the website to learn more about traditional mail and e-transfer donation options as well.

Find more participant videos and photos here.

Proud to represent @vicpdcanada & complete my 5K run (yes, I ran) supporting @BCLETR & @sobcsociety. Love our Special Olympic athletes. You have until Jun 20 to complete the #VirtualBCLETR. Please add to our collective run/walk km & donate generously https://t.co/m7Cf4BdnSh pic.twitter.com/dUDQi41lp6 — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 13, 2021

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Special Olympics