This sunflower towers in Saanich. (Tracey van de Laar photo)

Towering Saanich sunflower inspires callout

Black Press wants to see your fall fair competition worthy photos

There will not be a blue ribbon awarded to the tallest sunflower with no Saanich Fair this Labour Day long weekend. But that doesn’t mean those beautiful giants aren’t still towering in garden beds and fields across Greater Victoria.

Send us photos of your tallest sunflower, largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow and any other creation you deem blue ribbon worthy. Please email your submissions to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for a chance to have them featured on our websites and possibly in our papers.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay couple might have world’s tallest foxglove

 

