Tree chipping across Greater Victoria funds key charities

Start the year right by trashing your tree in a responsible way while raising cash for key organizations across Greater Victoria.

Easter Seals runs its annual fundraiser recycling Christmas trees at various locations across Greater Victoria.

For a donation to the cause, Easter Seals volunteers will dispose of Christmas trees in an environmentally friendly way Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Easter Seals programs and services support people with diverse abilities in the community.

Drop off locations are: Tillicum Shopping Centre, Save-On-Foods at Fort and Foul Bay roads, Westshore Town Centre, University Heights Shopping Centre and Broadmead Village Shopping Centre.

A pickup service is available for Greater Victoria residents on Jan. 7 with a minimum donation of $20. Register online at eastersealsbcy.ca.

Easter Seals relies on volunteers from Duncan Lions, Esquimalt Lions, Malahat Lions, Saanich Lions, Victoria Chinatown Lioness Lions, Victoria Lions and West Shore Lions to collect the trees and donations. Davey Tree Services and Competition Tree Service provide the chipping.

Sidney Lions Club hosts tree recycling by donation in Iroquois Park Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a bottle drive running the Saturday as well.

Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation hosts tree chipping Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days adjacent to the fire hall at 1703 Monterey Ave. The money goes back into the community funding two separate bursaries for students at Oak Bay High.

The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association will once again be hosting a tree chipping event at the rear of the station, 3215 Metchosin Rd., on Jan. 7 and 8 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Trees are accepted by donation with funds going to the association’s historical society.

In Saanich, Reynolds Secondary School raises funds for its music program with an annual tree chipping fundraiser. This year, trees are recycled by donation Jan. 7 and 8 at Borden Street and McKenzie Avenue. The music program also hosts a bottle drive Jan. 7.

The Victoria Gizeh Shrine Clown Unit hosts its tree chipping fundraiser by donation on Jan. 2 and 3 to raise funds for the Montreal Shriner Children’s Hospital. Recycling runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canadian Tire on Admirals Road.

A Claremont Secondary School tree recycling event will fund charities and organizations the school’s Key Club supports. Volunteers will chip trees Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s back parking lot on 4980 Wesley Rd. by donation (suggested $10 a tree). Cullen Tree is donating their time and services.

Central Music Parents Association holds a tree chipping Jan 7 and 8 with recycling by donation to support Central Middle School band students. Chipping runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 1280 Fort St. Proceeds support music including band trips, subsidizing instrument rental, and ensuring all students at Central can participate in the program.

