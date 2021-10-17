Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Trick-or-treat Saanich recreation passes a healthy alternative during spooky season

Saanich Parks and Recreation offers passes to families from Oct. 15 to 31

Halloween trick-or-treat passes have returned for $1 from Saanich Parks and Recreation.

The district noted in a release that these passes are a healthy alternative to candy for those enjoying the Halloween season, or rather, a way to balance out a time of overindulgence.

The passes are on sale from Oct. 15 to 31 and there is a maximum of 50 tickets allowed per household.

Each pass is good for one complimentary youth admission at G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre for public skating admission, Gordon Head Recreation Centre for fun or family swim, and Saanich Commonwealth Place for fun or family swim until the end of the spooky season.

To purchase tickets visit saanich.ca.

