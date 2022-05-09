Emily Burkmar of Jennifer Alberring’s Grade 4/5 class at Sidney Elementary School is deeply focused while preparing a sunflower decoration for the May 7 fundraiser for Ukraine held by Unit 302 of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans. The event raised in excess of $5,000. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Ukraine fundraiser by Sidney-based veterans club marches past fundraising goal

Unit 302 of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans raise almost $1,000 above its goal

The final figures are not in yet but a quickly pulled together fundraiser in Sidney for Ukraine has exceeded its goal of $5,000.

Randy Evans, second-vice president of Unit 302 of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans, said he does not have an exact number but estimates the fundraiser held May 7 at the unit’s club in Sidney raised close to $6,000. The fundraiser featured a silent auction as well as live entertainment.

“It’s very overwhelming,” he said of the figure. “It really touched my heart to see all that support from the community.”

While not of monetary nature, the event also received support from the Grade 4/5 class of Jennifer Alberring at Sidney Elementary School, who created sunflowers out of paper, as well as pictures of sunflowers, as decorations for Saturday’s fundraiser.

“That’s was pretty cool for them to do that,” he said. “There was some creative art. It really made the room look nice for all of the participants.”

Their contributions were among many from countless people, who helped to pull together the event in a short time. “We wanted to get things going as quickly as possible,” said Evans. “So we threw it together pretty fast.”

He also credited Chris Stephen, owner of Sidney’s Lilaberry Home Decor, for making a difference. “She really jumped up and really got things going.”

