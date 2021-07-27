Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw. Photo supplied

Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island man wins a $1-million Maxmillions prize

A Courtenay man is a million dollars richer, after buying a lottery ticket in Campbell River.

Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw and his first major purchase will be to expand his goat farm.

“I was at the Shell gas station in Courtenay just checking my tickets, and it was the last one I checked,” de Haas says. “There was a guy standing behind me and he asked if he just saw right. To be honest, at first I thought there was a decimal.”

de Haas, who bought his life-changing winning ticket at the Peninsula Co-op in Campbell River, admits his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“I had to take a screenshot from when I checked it on my phone and send it to her.”

de Haas says that in addition to getting some new goats, he’d like to rebuild the barn that he and his wife own. The rest of his winnings will be set aside for retirement.

ALSO: Courtenay home a grand prize option in 2021 Dream Lottery

Comox Valley

Previous story
PHOTOS: Oak Bay rocks at Willows Beach with Soul Shakers

Just Posted

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks at Kemp Lake. ‘My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on,’ he says of his retirement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

A young tree felled by protesters to block a road in the Fairy Creek area. (RCMP photo)
Pacheedaht condemn cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters

A Saanich man was arrested after a witness reported an indecent act July 24 at Hamsterly Beach on Elk Lake to the Saanich Police Department. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich man arrested in relation to indecent act report from Elk Lake beach

The District of Sooke installed a new centrifuge at its wastewater treatment plant last year. The centrifuge is designed for a higher standard for process performance as well as for environmental impacts. An expansion of the plant is in the works, thanks to an influx of provincial funding. (Contributed - Sooke News Mirror)
New funding for wastewater plant will improve environment, Sooke mayor says