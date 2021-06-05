The Victoria Academy of Ballet offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its new home in Quadra Village. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

The Victoria Academy of Ballet offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its new home in Quadra Village. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

Victoria Academy of Ballet moves into new digs, celebrates with free classes

Quadra Village home a picture of accessibility

Dancers fill a new two-storey building in Quadra Village as the Victoria Academy of Ballet officially moved in on May 31.

The building features three large studios with 20-foot ceilings, sprung dance floors, a student lounge and kitchenette, a large warm-up area and universal washrooms. The main level is accessible through automatic doors.

READ ALSO: Rosemarie Liscum remembered as dedicated, instrumental builder of Victoria Ballet

“This new purpose-built facility is the culmination of years of hard work and planning, as we look to provide our recreational and professional students with the finest dance facility in Victoria,” said artistic director Bleiddyn del Villar Bellis. “This world-class facility is now able to match the quality of our training. Our new home will create a first-class environment for local students and those who move from across Canada and around the world to train in our vocational programs.”

To celebrate, the academy offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10. For information and registration visit victoriaacademyofballet.ca/summer-series-free-classes.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ballet victoria

 

The Victoria Academy of Ballet offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its new home in Quadra Village. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

The Victoria Academy of Ballet offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its new home in Quadra Village. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

Previous story
Fundraiser to search Vancouver Island’s residential schools tops $100,000
Next story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

A new survey finds growing confidence among Canadian businesses for the next three months, but also concerns about rising costs. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New survey finds rising confidence among Canadian businesses

But concerns remain, including fears of higher costs

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

Crews recovered several hundred fish including 318 cutthroats from Reay Creek over two days after a suspected bleach leak. (Ian Bruce/Submitted)
Several hundred fish dead in Sidney’s Reay Creek after suspected bleach leak

Ian Bruce of Peninsula Streams Society calls for speedy, proper investigation

Sara Partridge rings the bell as she and other parishioners of Sidney’s St. Andrews Anglican Church rang the bell 215 times to remember the lives of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked graves near a former residential school in Kamloops. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Anglican church rings bells 215 times to remember Indigenous children found in unmarked graves

Rector Eric Partridge of St. Andrews Anglican Church said ringing of the bell is a call to action

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

RCMP
Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

37-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault

Most Read