Victoria Arts Council receives Lieutenant Governor’s award

The group received the award in recognition of their work on inclusion in the community

The Victoria Arts Council has been recognized with the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award in recognition of its work in creating a connected and inclusive community.

Created in recognition of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the award recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations throughout the province who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, or commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the fields of visual arts, music, or performance.

“There is no question about the substance and consistent benefit to the community given by the Victoria Arts Council since 1968,” said Patricia Bovey, who nominated the group for the award, in a release. “With equity, inclusion, and the power of art front and centre, the council acts as a thread woven through the cultural fabric of the city.”

The VAC is one of 17 organizations and 11 individuals in B.C. who are being recognized with the award. The VAC plans to use the award to add to their endowment fund held with the Victoria Foundation. The endowment was started in 2019 with a bequest made by a VAC member and funds from the endowment ensure the continued success of the VAC as an active community-focused arts organization.

The award includes up to $5,000 for individual recipients and up to $15,000 for organizations depending on the nominations received, according to the Lieutenant-Governor of B.C.’s website.

