Victoria awards $512,000 in grants to programs that improve community

The City of Victoria has awarded 67 community groups a total of $512,000 in strategic plan grant funding.
The 2022 grants look to advance strategic objectives that improve residents’ quality of life and bolster community resilience to future challenges, a city statement read. Among the projects funded were a community art outreach program, a suicide education and awareness initiative for middle schools and a Queer Crafternoon program. The allotments range from $2,500 to $32,000, with the average amount awarded coming in around $5,700.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the record number of applications received this year speaks to residents’ passion and creativity.
Some of the themes within the city’s strategic objectives include: Indigenous reconciliation, affordable housing, health, being a welcoming city, environmental stewardship, sustainable transportation and livable neighbourhoods.
The city has doled out a total of $4 million to 406 community projects through the strategic plan grant program since it began in 2015. The full list of 2022 recipients can be found at bit.ly/3bVJUWS.