Victoria awards $512,000 in grants to programs that improve community

Victoria has handed out $512,000 in grants to almost 70 community organizations whose programs aim to improve life in the capital city. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria has awarded 67 community groups a total of $512,000 in strategic plan grant funding.

The 2022 grants look to advance strategic objectives that improve residents’ quality of life and bolster community resilience to future challenges, a city statement read. Among the projects funded were a community art outreach program, a suicide education and awareness initiative for middle schools and a Queer Crafternoon program. The allotments range from $2,500 to $32,000, with the average amount awarded coming in around $5,700.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the record number of applications received this year speaks to residents’ passion and creativity.

“The range of applications reflects the outstanding ideas and projects being undertaken by local groups to make Victoria a vibrant, healthy and inclusive city,” the mayor said in a statement.

Some of the themes within the city’s strategic objectives include: Indigenous reconciliation, affordable housing, health, being a welcoming city, environmental stewardship, sustainable transportation and livable neighbourhoods.

The city has doled out a total of $4 million to 406 community projects through the strategic plan grant program since it began in 2015. The full list of 2022 recipients can be found at bit.ly/3bVJUWS.

READ: Victoria woman to complete 5th cycle for child cancer, in memory of late sister

City of VictoriaVictoria