Victoria chapter hosting online auction to raise funds for women in Afghanistan

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan fundraiser will help with education and living expenses

The Victoria chapter of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan is hosting an online auction from Nov. 11 to 18 with a goal of raising $5,000.

The auction will help fund various educational opportunities and some living expenses for women and girls in Afghanistan and will include items from local businesses, such as gift certificates and event tickets.

“There are a lot of really excellent local businesses, from Butchart Gardens to the Victoria Royals, that are providing tickets and then there’s a lot of things that have come from Afghanistan also,” said Beverley Oliver, who procures auction products and hosts events for the chapter.

Afghan women who have donated items to the auction are currently displaced in Pakistan and are working with Artisan Links, a non-profit which works to generate income for Afghan refugees.

The auction will go live on Remembrance Day to honour those who fought in Afghanistan while continuing to assist those inside the country, said chapter member Catherine Lang.

“We wanted to draw a link to Remembrance Day because so many of our community’s soldiers were involved with the mission there to help try to bring democracy to Afghanistan and of course, many didn’t come home,” Lang said. “So we’re launching it then to stand in solidarity with Afghan women but also to remember Afghan veterans.”

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women and girls have not been allowed to attend school beyond Grade 6, limiting their ability to engage in society.

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan is a national organization and a federally registered non-profit that has had a presence in Kabul since 1997.

“Now that the Taliban is back in power, we’ve had to shift to more of a digital presence, but we are still able to deliver educational programs and some living expenses to support women and girls in Afghanistan to continue to get an education,” Lang said. “We feel that is critically important to helping them fight the oppressive regime they are living under.”

Auction items can be previewed beginning Nov. 10 and additional items will be added as they sell.

All auction purchases will be picked up from a designated spot following the close of the auction on Nov. 18.

Smaller items such as gift certificates and other small things will be mailed.

For more information about the auction visit 32auctions.com/AuctionLink2022646.

