Victoria couple celebrates lotto win with $1M game of telephone

‘I thought I had won $1,000 and then I put my glasses on and realized there were a lot more zeros’

Janice and Donald MacDonald learned they’d won the guaranteed prize draw with their Lotto 6/49 ticket they purchased at the Royal Oak Country Grocer on July 28. (Courtesy BCLC)

With $1 million in their pocket, a Victoria couple had some fun springing the news on friends.

“We took two couples out for dinner,” said Janice MacDonald. “During dessert, I said ‘let’s play a game of telephone.’ That’s the one where you whisper something in their ear and then they whisper it in the next person’s ear. We told them they couldn’t react to what they heard. It was so fun watching them hear it and try not to react.”

Janice and Donald MacDonald learned they’d won the guaranteed prize draw of the Lotto 6/49 ticket they purchased at the Royal Oak Country Grocer on July 28.

READ MORE: Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Donald said they were in the Shoppers Drug Mart in the same shopping complex when Donald learned of the win.

“I thought I had won $1,000 and then I put my glasses on and realized there were a lot more zeros,” he said.

The pair is in no rush to celebrate and plan to take some time and think about how best to spend the cash.

B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $60 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 this year.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling