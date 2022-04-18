Victoria driftwood sculptor donates 25% of exhibit proceeds to BCSPCA

Tanya Bub, a portion of whose proceeds for lifelike, life-sized driftwood sculptures on exhibit at the Gage Art Gallery in May will be donated to the BCSPCA. (Gage Art Gallery)

Tanya Bub, a driftwood sculptor of wildlife and pets, will donate a quarter of earnings made from her May Gage Gallery exhibit to the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Bub’s Art for Dogs exhibit, set to feature the Champion for Animals fundraiser, will be held at the Gage Gallery at Bastion Square from May 10 to 29. How 25 per cent of its proceeds will be used by the BC SPCA will be elaborated on during the May 12 kick-off event, at 5 p.m.

“This will be our first BC SPCA third-party event since the pandemic and we are thrilled to be partnering with Tanya,” said Breanne Beckett, SPCA senior manager for the Victoria region. “We are so grateful to Tanya for her compassion and generosity, and we hope that this will be the first of many post-pandemic Champion for Animals events to help animals in the Victoria area.”

READ ALSO: Victoria artist immortalizes 20 B.C. healthcare heroes

READ ALSO: 2021: BC SPCA urges federal protection of animals from fireworks

Tanya Bub’s life-sized driftwood pieces have been featured in various Greater Victoria locations including the Empress Hotel, Emily Carr House, Brentwood Bay Resort and Oak Bay Marina, as well as Vancouver’s Bentall Centre.

A signature feature of the formally taught painter and self-taught sculptor’s work is making inanimate objects appear to be so alive that is it almost impossible to resist the feeling that there is a living being present, according to her website.

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.