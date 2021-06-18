Victoria food drive aims to feed those also struggling with housing

Max Furniture is offering a collection point for grocery gift cards and non-perishable food to help the hungry housed by Cool Aid.

The drive happens this Saturday (June 19) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3460 Quadra St. Those who miss the drive but want to help the hungry can support the Victoria Cool Aid Society’s grocery program at coolaid.org/giftcards.

Donations at the store, to be accepted using a contactless drive-thru format, will help those using Cool Aid housing, shelter and support services.

Cool Aid works toward the vision of a community where no one is forced to sleep on the street or go hungry and everyone has the dignity that comes with home, health and connection. More than 300 Cool Aid employees work in Victoria, Saanich and Langford providing homes, shelter, health care and other services to vulnerable residents.

