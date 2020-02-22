Victoria Foundation welcomes new faces to board, staff, committees

Four members step down from the board with thanks from the foundation

New faces for 2020 at the Victoria Foundation include (clockwise from top left): Rajiv ‘Ray’ Gandhi, Jessica Bell, Rob Gareau, Zahura Ahmed, Zaman Velji, Brad Clark, Cindy Dunphy and Marilyn Sing. (Courtesy Victoria Foundation)

As seasons change so do the faces for the Victoria Foundation at its board, staff and committee levels.

The Victoria Foundation has a new chair in Zaman Velji, a board member since 2018, with Grace Wong Sneddon completing her term. Zaman is a senior portfolio manager at the BC Investment Management Corporation and brings a background in asset management, oversight and governance to the role.

New board members Rob Gareau, Marilyn Sing, Brad Clark and Rajiv (Ray) Gandhi were all appointed in January. Wency Lum was also appointed to the board in June 2019.

RELATED: Victoria Foundation’s community grants support 109 local non-profits

The incoming group joins continuing board members: treasurer Kyman Chan, Carey Newman, Lori Elder, Michael Cridge, and John van Cuylenborg. In addition, Rasool Rayani continues on as honorary governors president and Patrick Kelly remains in his role as Indigenous cultural advisor.

Grace Wong Sneddon, James Darke, Ian Wong and Mary Mouat stepped down from the board with thanks from the Victoria Foundation for their contributions.

The foundation’s volunteer board of directors serve three-year terms for a maximum of two terms.

RELATED: Victoria Foundation thrilled to see sun shine on B.C.’s philanthropists, builders

At the staff level, there have been several new hires. Zahura Ahmed has come aboard as the new grants and youth programs associate, Cindy Dunphy joins the foundation as financial analyst and Jessica Bell started in 2019 as the manager of strategic partnerships.

The Victoria Foundation also welcomes three new members to its impact investing committee: Basma Majerbi, Lucy Edwards and Rob Gareau, each as of September 2019.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter