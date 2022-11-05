Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary aims to raise holiday cheer, funds through poinsettia campaign

The holiday season is just around the corner and that means the deadline is quickly approaching for the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s annual poinsettias for patients fundraiser.

Funds from this year’s campaign are earmarked for a Bilichek, which is a noninvasive tool used to read jaundice in newborns without a needle.

Along with poinsettias, new offerings featured this year include two planters. Full of greenery which can last indoors with a poinsettia, these decorative trays come in either 6.5-inch or 14-inch diameters. Poinsettias for sale range in size from four to 10-inch pots and come in a variety of colours.

The campaign also allows donors to become a ‘Santa.’ The auxiliary chooses a department and honours staff members with a personalized card and a poinsettia to thank them on behalf of the community. This year, staff in all three intensive care units – almost 200 people – will be recognized.

Community members can donate $20 to the auxiliary to help make that happen. The poinsettias and planters are grown locally at Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, the auxiliary’s only aim is to fundraise for the hospital. Most of its revenue is generated from the hospital shop, which stocks clothing, candy, books, home decor and more. During the pandemic, the auxiliary was unable to solicit new members, who run the all-volunteer shop, work on other campaigns and events, and support the organization. For more information on becoming a member, call 250-589-3385.

For more information on the auxiliary or to purchase a poinsettia, visit shop.vgha.ca, email info@VGHA.ca, call 250-598-3385 or visit the shop in the hospital concourse. The deadline to order is Nov. 15, with pick-up or delivery at the end of November.

