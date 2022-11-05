Some of the plants delivered last year to frontline workers at Victoria General Hospital as part of the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s poinsettias for patients annual campaign. (Courtesy of Val Smith)

Some of the plants delivered last year to frontline workers at Victoria General Hospital as part of the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s poinsettias for patients annual campaign. (Courtesy of Val Smith)

Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary aims to raise holiday cheer, funds through poinsettia campaign

Deadline approaching in annual holiday campaign

The holiday season is just around the corner and that means the deadline is quickly approaching for the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s annual poinsettias for patients fundraiser.

Funds from this year’s campaign are earmarked for a Bilichek, which is a noninvasive tool used to read jaundice in newborns without a needle.

Along with poinsettias, new offerings featured this year include two planters. Full of greenery which can last indoors with a poinsettia, these decorative trays come in either 6.5-inch or 14-inch diameters. Poinsettias for sale range in size from four to 10-inch pots and come in a variety of colours.

The campaign also allows donors to become a ‘Santa.’ The auxiliary chooses a department and honours staff members with a personalized card and a poinsettia to thank them on behalf of the community. This year, staff in all three intensive care units – almost 200 people – will be recognized.

Community members can donate $20 to the auxiliary to help make that happen. The poinsettias and planters are grown locally at Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, the auxiliary’s only aim is to fundraise for the hospital. Most of its revenue is generated from the hospital shop, which stocks clothing, candy, books, home decor and more. During the pandemic, the auxiliary was unable to solicit new members, who run the all-volunteer shop, work on other campaigns and events, and support the organization. For more information on becoming a member, call 250-589-3385.

For more information on the auxiliary or to purchase a poinsettia, visit shop.vgha.ca, email info@VGHA.ca, call 250-598-3385 or visit the shop in the hospital concourse. The deadline to order is Nov. 15, with pick-up or delivery at the end of November.

ALSO READ: Auxiliary funds $150,000 in beautiful distractions for children at Victoria General Hospital

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay creek gets its grove on with tree planting event

Just Posted

Under-construction condo building Centennial Court in Langford is offering an alternative path to home ownership which a UVic economist said is an example of the innovation needed in the housing market as both rent and purchase costs continue to grow beyond the reach of many. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford condo building an example of needed alternative home purchasing models: Economist

Some of the plants delivered last year to frontline workers at Victoria General Hospital as part of the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary’s poinsettias for patients annual campaign. (Courtesy of Val Smith)
Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary aims to raise holiday cheer, funds through poinsettia campaign

Schneider Electric, Tree Canada and Oak Bay parks plant trees Oct. 26 in a community service event that added young trees to the shores of Bowker Creek. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Oak Bay creek gets its grove on with tree planting event

A bison scapula and rib bones were found buried underneath a construction site in Saanich. The bones, which date back at least 12,000 years, were discovered on Oct. 19 and recovered Wednesday (Nov. 2). (Courtesy Broadmead Care)
Bison bones thousands of years old unearthed at Saanich construction site

Pop-up banner image