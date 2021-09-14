Emergency service providers drove past Victoria General Hospital on Monday (Sept. 13) in a show of support for health care workers. (Video courtesy of Les Gee)

Emergency service providers drove past Victoria General Hospital on Monday (Sept. 13) in a show of support for health care workers. (Video courtesy of Les Gee)

Victoria General Hospital drive-by a show of support for health care workers

Emergency service providers remind staff they are appreciated

First responders are signalling their support for health care workers.

Monday’s drive-by at Victoria General Hospital by emergency service providers, organized by the RCMP, saw local police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance as they circled the hospital in View Royal.

“It has been a challenging and exhausting 18-plus months for our amazing health care providers and in the midst of the fourth wave, we wanted to let them know we appreciate all their efforts to keep us safe,” explained Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

On Monday, high-ranking politicians and prominent healthcare organizations issued warnings ahead of planned protests. The federal New Democrats and Liberals also made mirror campaign pledges to criminalize protesters that block hospitals or harass health care workers as party leaders denounced planned demonstrations at hospitals countrywide.

READ MORE: Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

READ MORE: Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada

READ MORE: ‘It’s terrifying’: Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Gazette founder leaves a legacy on Greater Victoria, Island journalism

Just Posted

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Chris Pizzello)
Norm Macdonald’s Victoria ‘scrabble story’ resurfaces following death

Protesters hold a banner as they stand in front of stacks of lumber during a demonstration against old-growth logging, at Teal-Jones Group sawmill in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Teal-Jones holds licenses allowing it to log in the Fairy Creek Watershed on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Old-growth activists want fewer police powers at Fairy Creek, RCMP asking for more

South Island Counselling director of administration Stacey Cronin, and acting director of clinical services Richard Sayad encourage residents to seek mental health care, as global and personal events weigh heavier than ever before. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich counselling centre sees uptick in demand before back-to-school

Emergency service providers drove past Victoria General Hospital on Monday (Sept. 13) in a show of support for health care workers. (Video courtesy of Les Gee)
Victoria General Hospital drive-by a show of support for health care workers