Victoria General Hospital drive-by a show of support for health care workers

Emergency service providers drove past Victoria General Hospital on Monday (Sept. 13) in a show of support for health care workers. (Video courtesy of Les Gee)

First responders are signalling their support for health care workers.

Monday’s drive-by at Victoria General Hospital by emergency service providers, organized by the RCMP, saw local police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance as they circled the hospital in View Royal.

“It has been a challenging and exhausting 18-plus months for our amazing health care providers and in the midst of the fourth wave, we wanted to let them know we appreciate all their efforts to keep us safe,” explained Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

On Monday, high-ranking politicians and prominent healthcare organizations issued warnings ahead of planned protests. The federal New Democrats and Liberals also made mirror campaign pledges to criminalize protesters that block hospitals or harass health care workers as party leaders denounced planned demonstrations at hospitals countrywide.

READ MORE: Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

READ MORE: Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada

READ MORE: ‘It’s terrifying’: Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore