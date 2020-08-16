Instead of their annual ride from Campbell River to Victoria, Victoria Grandmothers for Africa will go on a virtual tour of sub-Saharan Africa in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation. (Provided by Lauren Wilson)

Victoria Grandmothers for Africa take on virtual ride across sub-Saharan Africa

Funds raised go towards the Stephen Lewis Foundation

Since 2007, the 100 members of Victoria Grandmothers for Arica (VG4A) has raised almost $1 million with the annual Cycle Tour but – like many other organizations and events – had to change plans with the onset of the pandemic.

Over four weeks, almost 70 grandmas will track their individual kilometres cycled, raising money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation (SLF) to support and empower grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa who are raising AIDS-orphaned grandchildren to ensure their lives are longer and healthier than those of their parents.

READ ALSO: Grandmas For Africa takes on 275km ride from Campbell River to Victoria

From Aug. 17 to Sept. 13, riders will take on the ‘Cycling sub-Saharan Africa’ challenge with six teams responsible for a 3,000-km stage of the ride that will equal the same distance required to travel through all 15 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Making up the almost 70 riders are women ranging in age from 61 to 85 years old from across the Island.

The 13 previous years of the cycle tour involved at least 30 women riding their bikes 275 kilometres from Campbell River to Victoria, with encouragement and food provided by SLF “granny groups.”

READ ALSO: Island riders conquering new heights

Information and stories from SLF supported initiatives will be shared weekly with participants for the areas through which they are virtually riding. These weekly pieces will also be posted on the VG4A website and the VG4A Facebook page.

To make a donation to the VG4A team of cyclists, visit bit.ly/3afgCO1.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: 10th annual Langford Show and Shine dazzles with car cruise

Just Posted

No high-fives, huddles or holding the ball for Sooke Soccer Club players

Season set to return by early October

Victoria Grandmothers for Africa take on virtual ride across sub-Saharan Africa

Funds raised go towards the Stephen Lewis Foundation

Central Saanich adds affordable housing

The Parsons in Brentwood Bay home to 40 units

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Most Read