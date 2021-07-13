Victoria HarbourCats host annual sock toss for Anawim House

The annual Victoria HarbourCats sock toss for Anawim House goes Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

There may be no crack of the bat for the Victoria HarbourCats this season, but charitable needs it supports don’t disappear, especially during health crises.

With the help of the Knights of Columbus Council 13356 from St. Joseph The Worker Parish, the HarbourCats host the annual sock toss for Anawim House on Thursday (July 15).

Normally held during a HarbourCats game, this year’s event mimics 2020 and takes place outside the home plate gates of Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park – a sock toss away from Anawim House. Fans can toss new or gently used (and very clean) socks over the fence, aiming for numbered prize buckets.

The socks and cash donations from the day will go to Anawim House, which works to help bring people out of poverty and addiction. Organizers hope to beat the $650 and 400 pairs of socks donated last year.

Jim Swanson, managing partner of the HarbourCats, praises the work of Anawim and the leadership those there show in the North Park neighbourhood.

“The people who run Anawim, they get it. They see the needs and they work to address them. We are sad that we can’t be doing this event in the park again this year, but last year’s event, in the middle of a pandemic, was amazing and we hope to top those efforts this year,” Swanson said.

Socks will also be available for purchase on the day with proceeds going to Anawim House. Prizes include HarbourCats tickets and merchandise, local golf course passes, gift cards and other items donated by the community.

The annual sock toss for Anawim House happens July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Ave.

For details on Anawim House visit anawimhouse.com.

