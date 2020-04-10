Second Chances thrift store in Sidney, which generates revenue for Cat’s Cradle, has closed due to the pandemic. (Facebook)

Victoria health care worker reminds public animals need help too during pandemic

Cat’s Cradle’s thrift store in Sidney temporarily closed due to the risk of spreading COVID-19

A respiratory therapist who works at the Royal Jubilee Hospital is reminding the public that while many people are in need of care currently, so are animals.

Michelle Kuchynski says Cats Cradle in Sidney has been impacted “severely” by the pandemic, which has forced them to close the Second Chances thrift store that generates most of the organization’s revenue but has also meant a suspension on adoptions and foster care for animals.

“It’s a terrible situation, it’s uncontrollable, it’s uncertain,” she said. “Show me someone who’s had a good night sleep in the past two weeks and I’ll call BS on that.”

READ ALSO: Beloved Discovery Island wolf Takaya shot and killed

Cats Cradle has more than 70 cats, along with a few dogs, in foster homes but since the pandemic hit they haven’t been able to take in other animals who may need help.

Kuchynski said the closure of the store has also impacted many of the volunteers, who are elderly and use the time to socialize.

READ ALSO: Rescue kitten lifts mood of Saanich couple in isolation

“One of our volunteers is getting close to 95 and she does a four-hour shift every week and that’s their social network, along with helping and bringing in money — they’re missing that and we’re missing the income,” she said.

According to Kuchynski, besides monetary donations, people — who are at home self-isolating — can clean their closets or purge items they no longer use and store them until Second Chances is opened again to be donated there.

“We’ll need the donations for when we’re open and it gives people a reason to do a big spring clean — which everybody has time to do right now,” she said. For more information or to make a donation visit catscradleanimalrescue.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Goddess Run goes virtual with few registration spots remaining

Just Posted

Victoria health care worker reminds public animals need help too during pandemic

Cat’s Cradle’s thrift store in Sidney temporarily closed due to the risk of spreading COVID-19

Annual Goddess Run goes virtual with few registration spots remaining

Participants can share their route, time and photos online

Colwood mayor advocates for zero per cent tax lift for 2020 in light of COVID-19

Mayor Rob Martin also advocating for tax deadline extension

Mental Health: Stigma leads to a life on the streets

People with severe mental illness disproportionately impacted by homelessness

COVID-19: Immigrants face language, financial barriers during crisis

Citizenship events halted, permanent residency applications still being processed

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

VIDEO: Community rallies around Campbell River fire victims

Emergency Social Services volunteers logged over 100 hours in first day after fire

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Autotuned song inspires Island resident to create dance from PM’s ‘speaking moistly’ comment

Cringeworthy moment offers online levity.

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

Most Read