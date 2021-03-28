Victoria Hospice staff Brianne Ohl, left, Angela Chalmers, right, and Sandi Ogloff, at back, show off their buttons that show a picture of them smiling. Staff has worked hard to maintain the connections with patients despite the barriers of PPE and rigid COVID-19 protocols. (Victoria Hospice photo)

Victoria Hospice staff Brianne Ohl, left, Angela Chalmers, right, and Sandi Ogloff, at back, show off their buttons that show a picture of them smiling. Staff has worked hard to maintain the connections with patients despite the barriers of PPE and rigid COVID-19 protocols. (Victoria Hospice photo)

Victoria Hospice raises funds with style

Kits for Compassion sales support end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice

Compassion never goes out of style and now Victoria Hospice supporters can enjoy some stylish selections while making a difference in someone’s final days.

After raising more than $60,000 for end-of-life care with last year’s Fashion for Compassion event, Victoria Hospice and event sponsor Amica Senior Lifestyles are making a pandemic-induced pivot to bring fashion and fun directly to supporters.

ALSO READ: Hospice provides compassion in a time of COVID

Kits for Compassion are curated gift boxes filled with stylish selections from local makers and merchants, with proceeds supporting end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice.

Kits for Compassion feature heart-centred self-care items, handmade goods and premium adornments from Elate Cosmetics, Flux and Stone Jewelry, Hands on Clay Collective, Love Medals, Metchosin Soap Works, Rock Coast Confections, the Still Room Natural Perfumery, and Tofino Towel Co.

An invitation to a virtual event is included in every Kit for Compassion. The event runs on May 2 at 4 p.m. and features door prizes, fashion tips from Turnabout Luxury Resale, and more.

“Since we can’t gather around the runway for our signature Fashion for Compassion event this year, we’re excited to bring the spirit of the event right to our supporters,” said Wendy Innes, interim director of development.

“We’re all finding ways to do things differently this year. But one thing never changes – the compassion of the Victoria Hospice community.”

Supporting local merchants and artisans is another key component to Kits for Compassion.

“We know local businesses are working hard to stay afloat this year and feel it’s important to support the community that supports us,” said Innes.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

Last year Victoria Hospice provided compassionate end-of-life care to nearly 500 people on the inpatient unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital and more than 1,200 palliative response team home visits. Fundraising makes up half of the Victoria Hospice budget.

Valued at more than $300, Kits for Compassion includes eight items nestled in a beautiful package for $250, available at victoriahospice.org.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbourhood Small Grants are open for application
Next story
PHOTOS: Saanich looks back on more than 100 years of stand-out staff in honour of women’s history month

Just Posted

Saanich employees (left to right) Annie Robinson, Kathleen Warren and Helen Elliott sit outside the former municipal hall on West Saanich Road in 1920. (Photo courtesy Saanich Archives)
PHOTOS: Saanich looks back on more than 100 years of stand-out staff in honour of women’s history month

Photos depict some of the women who contributed to district’s history

Victoria Hospice staff Brianne Ohl, left, Angela Chalmers, right, and Sandi Ogloff, at back, show off their buttons that show a picture of them smiling. Staff has worked hard to maintain the connections with patients despite the barriers of PPE and rigid COVID-19 protocols. (Victoria Hospice photo)
Victoria Hospice raises funds with style

Kits for Compassion sales support end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice

Per a 2020 Housing Needs Report, the District of Saanich’s housing market isn’t accessible to most residents and the current housing supply doesn’t meet the diverse needs of the community. (Derek Ford/District of Saanich)
Saanich calls for public input on housing task force recommendations

Report lists 74 recommendations to address district’s housing crisis

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
Rally against anti-Asian racism set for Sunday

It’ll be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature, attendees asked to mask-up and distance

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)
Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues series of special weather statements

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

Most Read