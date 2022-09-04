The City of Victoria is hosting the first-ever Victoria Music Symposium in partnership with Rifflandia this fall. (File photo courtesy of Rifflandia)

The City of Victoria is hosting the first-ever Victoria Music Symposium in partnership with Rifflandia this fall. (File photo courtesy of Rifflandia)

Victoria hosting first-ever music symposium

The three-day event aims to help local professional artists further their careers

Registration is now open for the first-ever City of Victoria Music Symposium, scheduled over three days in September.

Running Sept. 16-18 and organized in partnership with the Rifflandia Festival, Music BC, and Creative BC, the event will feature free professional development workshops and presentations for local musicians and industry professionals.

“We’re so excited about presenting the Victoria Music Symposium as an opportunity for local musicians and music professionals to learn from some of the best industry leaders,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a release. “Our new music strategy is all about creating a city with a strong music ecosystem to support local musicians at all stages of their careers. This is one example of how we are working to create synergies with great music partners who are already doing great things in our community, to grow the skills and knowledge that will help contribute to a robust music industry in Victoria.”

Workshop and presentation topics include touring wellness, decolonizing the music industry, international music markets, and more.

The symposium is part of the city’s new music strategy, which targets areas like connecting people with spaces, nurturing talent, growing the local audience, innovation, and creating music-friendly policy. Council has approved $75,000 for the first year of implementation.

In 2017, Victoria’s music sector created 3,630 direct jobs in Victoria and contributed $223.61 million of direct gross domestic product (GDP) to the local economy, according to the city. Victoria accounts for 22 per cent of total GDP of the B.C. music industry, with Vancouver accounting for 51 per cent and the rest of B.C. at 27 per cent.

For more details about the music symposium and to register for the free workshops visit victoria.ca/musicstrategy.

READ MORE: City of Victoria heralds first-ever music strategy

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Westshore Motorsports Park starts final lap with parade through Langford
Next story
PHOTOS: Move-in day for new UVic students

Just Posted

David Black and Don Descoteau during an interview in David’s Oak Bay home. (Black Press Media file photo)
Webster award-winning journalist Don Descoteau retires after 31 years at Black Press

The City of Victoria is hosting the first-ever Victoria Music Symposium in partnership with Rifflandia this fall. (File photo courtesy of Rifflandia)
Victoria hosting first-ever music symposium

DJ Diesel, whom basketball fans will better know as four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, is among the acts playing at this year’s Rifflandia, returning to Greater Victoria for the first time in four years. (Courtesy of Rifflandia)
Lorde, Ben Harper and Cypress Hill to rock Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Black Truck, by Maud Lewis is among the display at Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.
At The Galleries: Vibrancy fills Greater Victoria walls