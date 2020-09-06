Victoria housing company donates books to local little free libraries

A Free Little Library on Beach Drive in Oak Bay was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night. (Teale Phelps Bondaroff/Twitter)

A Greater Victoria development company is joining forces with the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network (GVPN) to bring 300 copies of a book to the region’s little free libraries (LFL).

Over the next few weeks, Greater Victoria residents may notice copies of Happy City by Charles Montgomery appearing on the shelves of local little free libraries courtesy of Lapis Homes.

After reading about the GVPN’s “take a book – leave a book” stalls across the region and the work by volunteers to stock them, Lapis owner Ryan Jabs, offered to donate 300 copies of the book.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s latest little free library comes with its own benches, lighting

Happy City takes a look at neighbourhoods around the world and telling readers about fostering connected and joyful communities through urban design. Montgomery’s book was influential for Jabs, showing how Lapis Homes could contribute to making happier communities in Greater Victoria.

“GVPN’s work stocking the little free libraries is a great way to get this important book to many more people,” he said.

This book “embodies the goals of our network and the city’s little free libraries – to build community and create connections that make people happier,” said Ray Straatsma, chair of the GVPN board.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria little free libraries pull the books due to COVID-19

GVPN volunteers will be delivering the the books starting thsi week, and some readers may come a few books signed by Montgomery himself.

The GVPN knows of 336 LFL in the Capital Regional District – making this the region with the highest density of free libraries in Canada. To view the map of free libraries in the region, visit victoriaplacemaking.ca.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com