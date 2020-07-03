Aaron Dayton, 20, spent 12 hours collecting garbage off the side of the Trans-Canada Highway. (Courtesy of Owen Brady)

Victoria man collects 28 bags of trash along two-kilometre stretch of highway

20-year-old spent 12 hours collecting garbage near Thetis Lake

A 20-year-old Victoria man spent 12 hours collecting garbage off the side of the highway near Thetis Lake.

Armed with garbage bags, a utility grabber and gloves, Aaron Dayton tackled a two-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway on June 27, ending the day with 28 full bags of trash.

“I used to work out in Langford and would bike along that highway about three times a week,” he said in a statement. “Seeing all that trash really stuck with me. As soon as I had the idea to pick up trash for a day, I knew that was the location I needed to go to.”

While the 28-bag feat is impressive, the young do-gooder warns that long trash picking sessions come with side effects such as “hand cramps and musculoskeletal injuries.” In fact, he estimates he squeezed the utility grabber nearly 10,000 times to collect all of the garbage.

The endeavour was the kick-off for Dayton’s upcoming YouTube channel, ‘Sprouter,’ with which he plans to make a series of environmentally-oriented videos with information on how everyday people can reduce their carbon footprint, as well as answering questions with research-based evidence.

READ ALSO: Colwood looks at reopening garbage cans as litter, dog poop pile up in parks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sidney neighbours host miniature Dinner en Rouge after COVID-19 cancellation

Just Posted

Sooke and T’Sou’ke Nation receive financial boost for projects

Provincial, federal governments invest millions towards Greater Victoria infrastructure

Victoria man collects 28 bags of trash along two-kilometre stretch of highway

20-year-old spent 12 hours collecting garbage near Thetis Lake

Ryan Reynolds matching fundraising dollars for B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor appeals to the public with Make Ryan Pay! campaign

Owners say loss of parking pushes businesses to the brink

New Penny Farthing patio ‘will be like New Orleans, or Las Vegas’

Greater Victoria infrastructure get millions in investments to help with economic recovery

New community spaces, health centre, turf fields coming for region

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Most Read