Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)

Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

A Victoria man has created a livestream of a hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it spreads a little bit of joy during difficult times.

After all, Ian Taylor said, “it’s hard to get stressed over a hummingbird taking care of her chicks.”

Taylor and his family first noticed a hummingbird nest in their yard last year, structured around a hanging light on their deck. Seeing how much joy watching the mother bird and her chicks brought his two kids, Taylor decided to set up a livestream with an old smartphone so they could view it inside on their computer too.

He said getting to watch the chicks grow over a few weeks time before seeing them flap their wings and fly off was incredible. So this year, when a new nest popped up on their wind chimes, Taylor decided to share the joy.

He went out, bought a camera and launched a livestream on YouTube so anyone could watch it. Taylor said they were a little worried about the eggs surviving when the snowstorm hit, but they installed a heat lamp and on Feb. 15, two healthy little chicks emerged.

Last year, it took the chicks about three weeks to fly off, so Taylor is expecting they’ll probably be gone by the first week of March. Until then, a livestream of the baby birds can be found on the DIG BC YouTube channel.

