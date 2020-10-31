A blob top jellyfish seen by John Roney. (Provided by John Roney)

A blob top jellyfish seen by John Roney. (Provided by John Roney)

Victoria man films underwater documentary about sea life around Vancouver Island

John Roney expects Under the Emerald Sea to be released in 2021

John Roney has only been nervous shooting his underwater documentary – Beneath the Emerald Sea – a few times. Once was while diving off Madrona Point near Nanaimo when he was surrounded by approximately eight giant Pacific octopus.

“When an octopus is the size of you – it’s like oh God,” he said.

John Roney has been working on Beneath the Emerald Sea for about a year now and expects it to be released in fall of 2021. (Provided by John Roney)

The Victoria resident, who works as a documentary editor, has been shooting underwater for about three years and he enjoys the added challenge.

Just getting the gear together is “a bit of a task.” Roney uses underwater camera housing that can sustain pressure for dives up to 100 feet and has two “super-powerful” lights attached to allow for clean images.

According to Roney, the biggest challenge for people getting into underwater videography is just keeping the camera stable.

READ ALSO: Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

“Unless you’re perfectly lucky … your shots are always going to be bobbing up and down, especially if there are currents,” he said. Another aspect to think about before going down on a dive is the lens because you can’t swap a lens out while underwater.

“If you want to film something tiny and you’ve got a telephoto lens or a lens for shooting macro, then you see a sea lion swim past – well that’s just too bad because you’ll maybe get the sea lion’s nose and nothing else.”

Roney has been working on Beneath the Emerald Sea for about a year and goes diving once or twice a week to shoot. The film will highlight marine life surrounding Vancouver Island in an effort to bring awareness to the density of life just below the surface.

Although he doesn’t expect the film to be released until fall 2021, he said the longer he works on it, the more people want to get involved – especially those in the diving community.

READ ALSO: Scuba scientists help save endangered marine life off Vancouver Island

“In today’s day and age, it feels like we’ve found everything there is to explore … every dive, I find something new and totally bizarre,” he said.

One of the most interesting sea creatures Roney has documented is the blob top jellyfish, which he describes as looking like something you’d see in outer space and not the waters off Vancouver Island.

A wolf eel seen by John Roney. (Provided by John Roney)

“When I saw this thing, it was about the length of my thumb – maybe not even – and it literally looks like a brain floating inside a jellyfish,” he said, adding that another favourite to see is the wolf eel.

“It’s this big, ugly – what I would describe as an old man Muppet – that’s about six feet long,” he said. “They’re actually super friendly because they’ll stay in one den for years and become familiar with divers.”

To stay up to date on Beneath the Emerald Sea visit MahoneyDives on YouTube.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmingOcean Protection

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A still taken from Beneath the Emerald Sea, a documentary highlighting marine life in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island. (Provided by John Roney)

A still taken from Beneath the Emerald Sea, a documentary highlighting marine life in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island. (Provided by John Roney)

Previous story
‘Trust your team’: Victoria man receives Exemplary Service Award from Coast Guard

Just Posted

John Roney has been working on Beneath the Emerald Sea for about a year now and expects it to be released in fall of 2021. (Provided by John Roney)
Victoria man films underwater documentary about sea life around Vancouver Island

John Roney expects Under the Emerald Sea to be released in 2021

Bill Phelps’s life has changed since he was able to get a safe pharmaceutical alternative to fentanyl after his pain medication was cut off a couple of years ago. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Unhoused community in Greater Victoria struggles to access safe supply

Safer Victoria Project working to connect people sheltering outside with pharmaceutical alternatives

Cole Byers and Jasmine Grant are taking a leap of faith and opening The Rack Westcoast Bistro in Langford, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Langford residents making “all-in move” opening restaurant amid COVID-19 pandemic

Although The Rack Westcoast Bistro isn’t officially open yet, it’s serving anyone who wanders in

Berwick House Retirement Community hosted its annual Great Pumpkin Walk with the Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary in a pandemic-friendly fashion. (Photo courtesy Melissa Braun)
PHOTOS: Saanich retirement home welcomes students for pandemic-friendly Great Pumpkin walk

Annual Berwick House Halloween event brings joy to seniors, youngsters

Victoria police are looking for information after a man was seen spray painting over a section of the More Justice, More Peace mural Oct. 31. (Victoria Police Department)
More Justice, More Peace mural vandalized days after new change

A man was seen spray painting over the artists’ statement Saturday morning

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)
Police searching for missing man last seen near Duncan

William Mack, 72, was seen on Gibbins Road on Oct. 28

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Police service dog Herc helped RCMP locate and arrest suspects in the Ladysmith area on Oct. 23, 2020, related to a stolen vehicle. (Submitted)
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the area towards Chemainus.

Most Read