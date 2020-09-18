Victoria man plans 30-hour walk to raise funds for vulnerable youth

Take a Hike engages youth in intensive, clinical counselling and outdoor experiential learning

Marlon Johnson of Victoria will walk an anticipated 30 hours from Fairfield Place to Fry’s Bakery to raise money and awareness for mental health and the Take a Hike program for vulnerable youth. (Courtesy Take a Hike Foundation)

A Victoria man plans to walk 30 hours Saturday to raise funds and awareness for mental health and the Take a Hike program for vulnerable youth.

Marlon Johnson plans to set out Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. leaving Fairfield Place and bound for Fry’s Bakery.

Partnering with public school districts, Take a Hike engages youth in intensive, continuous clinical counselling, outdoor experiential learning, and community, supporting youth to develop the skills and resilience they need to graduate high school, build healthy relationships, and navigate their own path to success.

As a former Take a Hike classroom volunteer, Johnson, 29, saw the transformative impact of engaging youth in school and mental health support through the outdoors and adventure. “Personally, I struggled in my learning environment in high school and particularly through university where there was little support, aid, or understanding of different learning styles,” Johnson said. “There are better ways and I strongly resonate with Take a Hike and their mission.”

The concept of walking 30 hours is inspired by a combination of a personal fitness challenge, marathon training, and the film How to Run 100 Miles. Johnson hopes to raise $10,000 on his anticipated 130-kilometre hike for mental health. A team will keep Johnson healthy and hydrated throughout the endeavour.

