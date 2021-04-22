Victoria marathon clothing drive targets 10,000 pounds of clothing

The clothing drive runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

Those packing away their second hand clothing donations for a time after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted have an opportunity to spread that wealth this weekend.

Lifetime Networks is holding a fundraising clothing drive on Saturday (April 24) for their Royal Victoria Marathon Charity Pledge Program training team. The clothing drive, at 3460 Quadra St., runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, happening in conjunction with Earth Day (April 22), aims to fill two trucks with 10,000 pounds of clothing.

“Our clothes drop program employs people with and without disabilities. We then sell the products to a local thrift shop where items of clothing are on sale at reduced prices,” says Carlene Thompson, finance director for Lifetime Networks.

The sales generally raise around $3,000 toward scholarships and bursaries.

Each year the charity awards a scholarship in honour of a past president who died of cancer.

Lifetime Networks assists families with disabilities and has been part of the Royal Victoria Marathon’s Charity Pledge Program for 10 years. In 2020 the organization hosted 260 virtual programs supporting 250 families and delivering 560 meals.

For those unable to make the clothing drive, Lifetime Networks will pick up donations. Phone or text 250-744-7655 or email info@Lnv.ca.

