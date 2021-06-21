Victoria neighbourhoods can earn city funding for projects

Up to $50,000 available for initiatives that enhance, enrich neighbourhoods

A native bee apiary was among the community projects approved in past as part of the City of Victoria’s participatory budgeting process.

Victoria residents can pitch neighbourhood development ideas for a chance to receive funding from the city’s participatory budgeting initiative.

A city steering committee is seeking proposals from residents to enhance and enrich neighbourhood spaces physically, socially and virtually. A total of $50,000 will be invested in the selected projects, and groups and individuals have until 4 p.m. on July 25 to apply.

“By turning over leadership and creativity to the community to develop these spaces, the process creates an opportunity for a diversity of residents to make something ‘for us and by us’ and increase feelings of community ownership and belonging,” committee member Keltie Craig said in a statement.

Potential proposals include art installations, community gardens, walk-in movie events and virtual music halls.

“The timing of (this) is more important than ever as we pull out of this pandemic and reimagine how to use neighbourhood spaces to reconnect,” added Mayor Lisa Helps.

The committee and city staff will co-host virtual information sessions at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday (June 24), and 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 for those interested in submitting proposals.

Guiding the committee this year are the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network and the Building Resilient Neighbourhoods Society. Since 2017, the program has funded $150,000 for 15 community-led projects.

To learn more and submit proposals, visit engage.victoria.ca.

