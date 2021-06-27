Victoria Pride Society takes community Pride online for 2021

Variety of events planned, with opportunities to be a part of the celebrations

The Victoria Pride Week Festival happens online from June 28 to July 4, but the goal remains to celebrate the local LGBTQ2S+ communities and achievements, connect people and advocate for change.

“While COVID-19 will prevent our usual in-person events this year, Pride cannot be cancelled,” said Victoria Pride Society president David Tillson.

“These events will showcase and celebrate our community, while highlighting the work that still needs to be done to overcome racism, transphobia, homophobia and all other forms of discrimination.”

Here’s a closer look at each of the upcoming online events:

Youth Pride Kick-Off Party, 6 p.m. June 28

This night of inspirational speakers and dazzling performances is hosted by the Victoria Pride Society Youth Leadership Council. While geared for those age 15 to 24, the party is open to all ages and includes opportunities to play online interactive games like Jackbox, Werewolves and Among Us.

Queer Activism Night, 6 p.m. June 30

Also hosted by the youth council, this event brings together local speakers, activists and artists to present on and discuss the history of queer activism and current community issues.

Big Gay Dog Walk, 7 p.m. July 2

This year all furry, fluffy, feathered and other feisty friends are eligible for the traditional Pride costume and trick contests. Pets can display their Pride by either showing off their coolest tricks or dressing to impress. Prizes from Boom + Batten will be awarded to the top winners in each category. Tune in to the virtual show to help vote for the winners.

Pride in the Word, 8 p.m. July 3

Join some of the most talented local and national LGBTQIA2S+ writers for one of the country’s largest Pride literary events. This year’s lineup of featured writers will each read a selection of their published work. This event always leaves audiences feeling a full range of emotions.

#YYJ Pride Parade, noon July 4

This year, people won’t just be watching a parade: they are the parade! Victoria Pride called on everyone under the rainbow to Pride Up their homes, offices, storefronts, cars, bikes and anything else that shows their Pride during the month of June. Select displays were captured on video and will be revealed in a parade montage of rainbow delights on Sunday, July 4.

Victoria Pride Festival Extravaganza Show, 1 p.m. July 4

The pinnacle event of the festival features a variety of spectacular performances from local LGBTQIA2S+ artists from drag to dance to music and more. It’s a show not to be missed.

“Pride belongs to the community,” Tillson said, giving an overview. “This year, we want to give our community a chance to not just watch our events, but to also be a part of them.”

A full list of festival events and directions on accessing the online activities can be found on the Events tab at victoriapridesociety.org.

