Victoria Rotarians gift $10,000 for special mattresses at Broadmead Care

Residents will enjoy new pressure release mattresses at Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge

Vice-president philanthropy and communications at Broadmead Care, Mandy Parker accepts a donation for $10,000 from Rotary Club of Victoria past president Gerry Pash and incoming president Brian Lepicq to purchase six mattresses for Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Victoria)

Residents of Broadmead Care in Saanich will sleep a little better after a hefty donation by the Rotary Club of Victoria.

The club donated $10,000 to purchase six “pressure release” mattresses for the Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge. Pressure mattresses are designed to assist in the prevention and management of bedsores.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

“We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Victoria for their most generous support of the residents at Veterans Memorial Lodge,” said Heather Parry, board chair of Broadmead Care, in a news release. “Their gift is particularly impactful at this time, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She said the Rotary Club of Victoria is helping the care organization fulfill a core principle – creating environments where love, life, and living matter.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Donation