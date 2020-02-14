Scouts from the 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group build a fire at the Beacon Hill Park Scout fire circle, created in 1970. The group hosts a classic Scouting campfire on Feb. 22 open to Scouts and members of the public from across Greater Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria Scouts celebrate 50-year-old scout circle with classic campfire

Group invites public for Feb. 22 celebration in Beacon Hill Park

A little bit off the beaten path, a special Scouts fire circle and plaque can be found among the bluffs and natural brush of Beacon Hill Park.

The 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group celebrates the landmark’s 50th anniversary on Feb. 22 with hot apple juice, songs, skits, stories and of course, a classic Scouting campfire.

Vancouver Island Scouts have been building character and creating memories for more than century, but volunteers say the number of members in the organization has tripled in the last few years, with youth from across south Vancouver Island opting out of screen time in favour of activities such as fire building, rocket launching, outdoor experiences and archery.

READ ALSO: 2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

“There’s lots of individual leadership development,” says volunteer Danica Gleave. “So the kids really guide the program and lead the program and [there is] tons of connection with nature. It’s time outdoors at a time when kids are so connected to screens.”

The Scout fire circle in Beacon Hill Park was installed in 1970 to mark 60 years of Scouts in the region. Now, 50 years later, Victoria Scouts will return for a classic campfire. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Volunteer Blair Jensen says he loves spending time with his kids in the Scouts program.

“Whether we take them to a beach, we take them to a park, we take them on a hike, they love this. They just naturally love it,” he says. “They are inquisitive and they are asking great questions and observing and those are things we should be doing with the kids.”

For nine-year-old Lily Casey, making new friends is a highlight.

“I like hanging out with people that don’t go to your school and seeing people you normally don’t get to see” she says.

But as more youngsters sign up, the Scouts find their Victoria facility in need of an update. The group is starting a fundraising campaign to refurbish their Scout Hall.

Group commissioner Stephen Brown says priorities are safety, accessibility and community use.

“Once the access is better [and] the safety is better it will be of better use to the community,” he says.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria youth earn Scouts’ highest honour

The Beacon Hill Park Scouts Campfire is Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The fire circle is in the northwest section of the park and can be found by taking Arbutus Way off of Southgate Street and looking for signage on the right hand side of the road.

The group encourages families and members of the public curious about Scouts to join the festivities, but encourages attendees to dress for the weather and bring their own cup and a camp blanket.

If the weather is bad, the meeting will be held at the 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group hall located at 459 Chester St.

For more information on Greater Victoria Scouts, visit viscouts.ca.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calling all canines: Family Day event just for dogs on West Shore
Next story
Cherry blossoms bloom for Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read