Grade five student Nathan Papps won $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria with his poem, ‘Where the Heart Lives.’ (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Victoria student wins $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Student’s grand prize win helps fund builds in Central Saanich, North Saanich

What’s in a home?

According to a Grade 5 student in Victoria it’s “Where the Heart Lives” and his poem, which is titled the same, won the grand prize in The Meaning of Home national writing contest with Habitat for Humanity.

Along with the title of grand prize winner, Nathan Papps won $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria. The money will help build 11 new affordable homes for Greater Victoria families this year with 10 in North Saanich and one in Central Saanich.

“Nathan’s entry really does express how a house becomes a home when you bring in a family,” said Kelly King, communications director for Habitat for Humanity Victoria. “And the importance of being able to have a secure and safe home in which to live has never been clearer that it is right now.”

READ ALSO: Winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria's Gingerbread Showcase announced

Nathan’s poem reflects on the many things that make up a home such as its frame, siding, and plumbing likening them to parts of the human body like its skeleton, skin and blood. In it, he notes that the home’s heart is missing until the day his family moves in.

“We are my home’s heart,” the poem reads. “Beating life and love into our new home.”

There are three grand prize winners in Grade 4, 5 and 6 with one winner from each grade. Each of them won a $30,000 grant towards a local Habitat for Humanity build. Nine runners up have also won a $10,000 grant towards their local Habitat and each student entry earned a $10 donation for their local Habitat.

The contest itself helped raise over $280,000 according to a release from Habitat for Humanity Victoria. More than 300 students in the Greater Victoria area entered, resulting in over $3,000 in additional funds to go towards building homes for families in need of a safe and secure place to call home.

To read Nathan’s full poem and other award winning poems from the contest, visit meaningofhome.ca/winners-2020/.

READ ALSO: Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Awards

