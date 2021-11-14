Victoria’s 2021 Gingerbread Showcase set to launch

‘The Future of Home’ creations to be on display Nov. 20 to Jan. 2

The 2021 Gingerbread Showcase will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Holiday activities will be few and far between again this year, but Greater Victoria residents can count on a stunning series of gingerbread sculptures to get them in the spirit.

Habitat for Humanity’s Gingerbread Showcase is back for the 13th year and will be welcoming people to peruse the region’s sugary creations at four locations – The Parkside Hotel and Spa, The Chateau Victoria, The Marriott Inner Harbour and The Doubletree.

This year, bakers were asked to make creations under the theme of ‘The Future of Home.’ They are entirely edible and at least 45 centimetres tall.

“We will be looking forward, going beyond the build to consider how we might live and what changes we could make to create a brighter future for everyone,” Habitat for Humanity said in a statement.

Viewers can purchase ballots to vote for a People’s Choice award while raising funds for Habitat for Humanity. The other awards will be determined by a panel of judges based on first impression, use of gingerbread, interpretation of the theme, structural entirety, skill and technique, overall concept and design, creativity or artistic merit and diversity of ingredients.

When the showcase opens to the public – Nov. 20 to Jan. 2 – people will be able to view the creations in person or online at the Habitat for Humanity website.

The 2020 Gingerbread Showcase creations can also be viewed at habitatvictoria.com.

