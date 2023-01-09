City of Victoria Artist in Residence Kemi Craig has debuted her first project in the role – a series of looped videos projected on a Douglas Street storefront. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)

Victoria’s artist in residence debuts first piece with looped videos

The videos are being projected on a Douglas Street storefront

The City of Victoria’s artist-in-residence Kemi Craig has debuted her first piece produced in the role, decorating a storefront in the downtown core.

Craig is projecting a video loop onto the storefront at 707 Douglas St. Over the next month, a series of video loops will be projected – each sourced from a live performance presented by Craig for Dance Victoria’s Dance Days in 2022.

“The series features video loops of close-up body parts in motion,” read a news release from the city. “By breaking the expectation and satisfaction of the act of looking and seeing the body in its entirety, Kemi hopes to create a pause and perhaps the thought that we never experience any individual in their wholeness, but that we can get to know one small part of them in greater detail.”

Craig is a Victoria-based dancer and visual artist and is the city’s third artist in residence. Through her lived experience as a woman of African descent, her art uses dance, analogue and digital visual technologies to centre experiences for people with racialized and gendered bodies.

