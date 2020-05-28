Victoria’s latest little free library comes with its own benches, lighting

A small red and white book box not far from its namesake in Victoria marks the 300th little free library in the region.

The ‘Moss Rock’s Little Library’ was installed at the corner of May and Joseph streets on May 23. Built by Jim Pungente, this particular library comes with its own reading benches and two solar-powered lights to help people browse the selections.

“The Moss Rocks Little Library, with its accompanying benches, is a place you can sit and relax while perusing one of the treasures within,” said Pungente. “The benches serve two purposes: as a place you can read a few pages of a book you think you might like, and also to wait for a bus. This bus stop picks up students going to Camosun College or to UVic. You may want to finish your homework sitting on the bench while waiting for your bus, or just relax and read something from the library. It is yours to enjoy.”

Little free libraries operate on the principle of ‘leave a book – take a book’ and they can be found throughout Greater Victoria in all shapes and sizes.

For the past four years the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network (GVPN) has been mapping little free libraries across the Capital Regional District, and celebrating milestones. The GVPN also runs the Pocket Places Project which helps people install the small libraries or top off collections with fresh books.

“There’s a magic to little free libraries. Whenever I’m out cycling around dropping off books to little free libraries, I meet fascinating people and fall into interesting conversations,” said Teale Phelps Bondaroff, the Pocket Places Project lead. “Little free libraries don’t just help share books throughout the city, they also help foster community. These days, people realize that now, more than ever, we need points of connection in our shared public spaces.”

Find the full map at victoriaplacemaking.ca/projects/little-free-libraries.



