Victoria’s new mower is cutting more than grass

The City of Victoria’s first ride-on electric mower is quieter than a traditional gas mower and produces no air pollution. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

The city’s first electric, zero emission ride-on mower is making Victoria’s parks even greener.

The mower, thought to be the first of its kind for a municipality in the region, is the latest piece of equipment in a growing electric fleet to reduce emissions from municipal operations.

The electric mower is quieter than a traditional gas mower and produces no air pollution. Other benefits include reduced maintenance costs and zero fuel requirements and costs. Solar panels on the canopy provide extra charge to maximize operating time. On average, the mower can operate for up to eight hours before needing to be recharged.

Under Victoria’s Climate Leadership Plan, the city is committed to switching all small engine-driven equipment and power tools to renewably powered equipment by 2025. The city is on track to meet this target and has invested in the electrification of other small equipment such as leaf blowers, chainsaws, and hedge and line trimmers.

The electrification of small equipment will help the city meets its target for municipal operations, including city operations, fleet, and buildings, to be renewably powered by 2050.

