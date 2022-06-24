VIDEO: Colwood family reunited with beloved therapy animal

Diggity had been missing for more than a month before being found in Duncan

After going missing on Mother’s Day, Diggity has been reunited with his Colwood family after being found in the Duncan area. (Courtesy of Anne-Sophie Dumetz)

After more than a month of wondering whether they would ever be reunited, a Colwood family is whole once again with their beloved therapy animal returned safe and sound.

Anne-Sophie Dumetz said their cat Diggity was brought home on Wednesday, to much elation within the family, after going missing on Mother’s Day.

“Seeing him was so great, he is healthy, he is well. Everybody is so relieved and happy to have our fifth family member back with all of the emotional support and love he brings,” said Dumetz.

Dumetz said while what exactly happened to the friendly feline remains a mystery, what they do know is he ended up in the Duncan area without any tags, collar or harness on him. His Apple AirTag tracker had been found in the bushes along Goldstream Avenue soon after his disappearance, but there was no other trace of him on the West Shore.

READ MORE: Colwood family appealing to the community for help locating missing therapy animal

She said a family which was in the process of moving to the Duncan area found Diggity hanging out across the street from their new home around a month ago, and decided to take him in as he seemed too clean and friendly to be a feral cat.

That family took good care of him while waiting to get a vet appointment to have him checked out and scanned for a chip which would identify his rightful owners.

That appointment finally came on June 21, and the vet quickly discovered Diggity had been listed as missing on the B.C. pet registry and contacted Dumetz to arrange for his return.

“It was so great to get the email he had been found,” she said. “We picked up my son from school and drove out right away and picked (Diggity) up. It was really emotional seeing him again.”

Despite losing a bit of weight throughout the ordeal, Dumetz said Diggity is settling back into home life, though he remains a little bewildered by the adventure.

With her children finished school for the summer, she said Diggity’s return could not have come at a better time, and her son, who has ADHD and greatly benefits from Diggity’s love, is especially excited to have the family whole once again and ready for some walks through the woods.

READ MORE: Dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsWest Shore