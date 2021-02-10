VIDEO: Colwood talks snow and ice removal

Have you ever wondered how municipalities approach snow and ice removal?

In a video, John Russell, Colwood service coordinator, explains the city’s approach.

When the region is hit with snow, the City of Colwood – like many municipalities in the region – prioritizes main arteries including bus routes and school zones before moving onto hills.

“If it’s a large snowstorm and we’re getting a high volume, we might not make it out to those side roads during the first little bit,” Russell explained, noting that’s because crews are focused on making sure buses and emergency vehicles can continue to move on main routes.

Residents can help crews by parking in driveways – and not on the street – so ploughs can clear paths.

And a large part of what the public works department does is prevention, which includes coating roadways with a brine mixture (23.3 per cent salt and the rest water) to prevent ice. This mixture can last up to five days and is more cost-effective than applying straight road salt.

“Responding to a snowfall is a community event. Beyond just the acts of public works and the acts of the residents clearing their frontages, what we ask is that if you can, help out your neighbours, if you can, help those around you and help everybody get through the snowstorm. That’s what we all need,” Russell said.

